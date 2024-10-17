Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.88. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.86.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACI. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.89.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

