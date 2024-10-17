Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) vs. United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Critical Review

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) and United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.1% of United Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Akero Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of United Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Akero Therapeutics and United Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akero Therapeutics N/A N/A -$151.76 million ($3.20) -9.65 United Therapeutics $2.62 billion 6.33 $984.80 million $21.15 17.64

Profitability

United Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Akero Therapeutics. Akero Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Akero Therapeutics and United Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akero Therapeutics N/A -29.50% -27.23% United Therapeutics 40.87% 18.82% 15.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Akero Therapeutics and United Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akero Therapeutics 0 1 6 0 2.86 United Therapeutics 1 3 10 0 2.64

Akero Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $43.20, suggesting a potential upside of 39.13%. United Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $357.17, suggesting a potential downside of 3.46%. Given Akero Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Akero Therapeutics is more favorable than United Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Akero Therapeutics has a beta of -0.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Therapeutics has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

United Therapeutics beats Akero Therapeutics on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients. It has a license agreement with Amgen Inc. to develop, manufacture, use, distribute, and sell EFX as a treatment for MASH and other metabolic diseases. The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2018. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients. It also markets and sells Unituxin (dinutuximab) injection, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Remunity Pump, which contains a pump and separate controller for Remodulin. In addition, the company engages in developing RemoPro and Ralinepag for the treatment of PAH; Aurora-GT, a gene therapy product to rebuild the blood vessels in the lungs; and Nebulized Tyvaso, for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, as well as xenografts, which are development-stage organ products. It has licensing and collaboration agreements with DEKA Research & Development Corp. to develop a semi-disposable system for the subcutaneous delivery of treprostinil; MannKind Corporation to develop and license treprostinil inhalation powder and the Dreamboat device; and Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop Ralinepag. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

