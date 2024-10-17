Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Insider Catriona Yale Sells 6,136 Shares

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) insider Catriona Yale sold 6,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $184,264.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,964.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Catriona Yale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, Catriona Yale sold 5,500 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $152,075.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Catriona Yale sold 3,871 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $106,684.76.

On Monday, September 16th, Catriona Yale sold 2,485 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $68,387.20.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Catriona Yale sold 637 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $16,676.66.

On Friday, August 23rd, Catriona Yale sold 8,851 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $243,668.03.

On Monday, August 26th, Catriona Yale sold 5,200 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $143,052.00.

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:AKRO traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.05. The stock had a trading volume of 519,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,581. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 24.89 and a quick ratio of 24.89. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of -0.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 2,366.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 253.5% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 20.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 43,378.3% in the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 9,977 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AKRO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

