Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CEO Brian Chesky Sells 38,460 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Chesky sold 38,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $5,152,486.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,200,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,474,870.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, September 30th, Brian Chesky sold 76,923 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total transaction of $9,793,836.36.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Brian Chesky sold 230,769 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $27,692,280.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $17,205,057.35.

Airbnb stock opened at $135.15 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.30.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.3% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Farrow Financial Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Airbnb from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.55.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

