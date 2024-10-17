Aion (AION) Trading 14.3% Lower Over Last Week

Aion (AION) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Aion has a total market cap of $720,904.67 and approximately $365.92 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00066954 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00018822 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00006561 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000091 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 66% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,058.80 or 0.40003956 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

