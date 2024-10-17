Aion (AION) Price Hits $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 17th. One Aion coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $720,784.93 and $299.43 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00065297 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00018565 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00006547 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000093 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,496.88 or 0.37998013 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

