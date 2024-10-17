Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a sector outperform rating and a $51.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 20th. Leerink Partners cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $43.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.85. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $53.28.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.09). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,165.69% and a negative return on equity of 47.05%. The business had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.51) earnings per share. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Brian Goff sold 11,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $474,140.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,358. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Goff sold 11,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $474,140.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,358. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $124,634.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,346.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 554.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

Featured Articles

