Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Short Interest Update

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the September 15th total of 2,980,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 503,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AGIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Leerink Partners lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AGIO opened at $43.70 on Thursday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.75.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,165.69% and a negative return on equity of 47.05%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.51) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Brian Goff sold 11,091 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $474,140.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,358. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian Goff sold 11,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $474,140.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,358. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $124,634.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,346.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Agios Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGIO. Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 37,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 31,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

Featured Articles

