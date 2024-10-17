agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,490,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the September 15th total of 39,420,000 shares. Currently, 12.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Insider Activity at agilon health

In other agilon health news, CEO Steven Sell acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at $227,102.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get agilon health alerts:

Institutional Trading of agilon health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of agilon health by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,947,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,582,000 after purchasing an additional 371,537 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of agilon health by 3,338.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,990 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in shares of agilon health by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 804,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 316,856 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of agilon health by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,197,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,207,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263,296 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of agilon health by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 15,515 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of agilon health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of agilon health in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of agilon health from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America cut shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of agilon health in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, agilon health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.03.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on agilon health

agilon health Stock Down 1.8 %

AGL opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $20.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.26.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that agilon health will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

agilon health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.