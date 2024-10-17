AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Short Interest Up 9.8% in September

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the September 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.
AGF Management Price Performance
AGFMF stock opened at $7.80 on Thursday. AGF Management has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $7.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.14.
About AGF Management
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AGF Management
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.