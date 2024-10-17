AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Short Interest Up 9.8% in September

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the September 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

AGF Management Price Performance

AGFMF stock opened at $7.80 on Thursday. AGF Management has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $7.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.14.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada’s premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF’s 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF’s products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

