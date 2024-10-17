Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $25.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Affirm’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Affirm from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “positive” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Get Affirm alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Affirm

Affirm Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AFRM opened at $47.97 on Monday. Affirm has a 12-month low of $15.97 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The company has a current ratio of 13.07, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 3.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.28 and its 200 day moving average is $33.50.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.31. Affirm had a negative net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $659.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.50 million. Research analysts expect that Affirm will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm

In other news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 82,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $3,704,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,455. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Affirm news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 82,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $3,704,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,499 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,455. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,275 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $249,497.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,961.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,075 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,786 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,823,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,901 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Affirm by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,079,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,886,000 after buying an additional 77,050 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Affirm by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,732,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,969,000 after acquiring an additional 749,368 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,219,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Affirm by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 866,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,190,000 after acquiring an additional 176,675 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Affirm

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.