Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $194.46 and last traded at $194.46, with a volume of 1923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.86.

AMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.10. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.03 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.22%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, insider Rizwan M. Jamal sold 8,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.89, for a total transaction of $1,490,657.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,208,930.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 4,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.71, for a total transaction of $826,590.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,575,342.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rizwan M. Jamal sold 8,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.89, for a total transaction of $1,490,657.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,208,930.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,408 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,068 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,442,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $225,411,000 after buying an additional 115,808 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 826,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $129,065,000 after buying an additional 30,059 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 240,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 234,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,659,000 after purchasing an additional 20,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 36.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 177,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,731,000 after purchasing an additional 47,239 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

