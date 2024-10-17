aelf (ELF) Trading Up 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One aelf coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000568 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $281.27 million and approximately $4.40 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000548 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000336 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 733,539,350 coins. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is blog.aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.