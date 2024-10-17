Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,200 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the September 15th total of 1,384,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 104.0 days.
Aecon Group Stock Performance
Aecon Group stock opened at $16.32 on Thursday. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $16.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.80.
Aecon Group Company Profile
