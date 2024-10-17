AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd trimmed its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,271 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in AECOM were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AECOM in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 33.5% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 9,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Price Performance

NYSE ACM opened at $107.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,191.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.54. AECOM has a 52-week low of $74.40 and a 52-week high of $108.26.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -977.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AECOM from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.86.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

