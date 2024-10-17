Advantage Lithium Corp. (AAL.V) (CVE:AAL) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Advantage Lithium Corp. (AAL.V) (CVE:AAL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.27 and traded as low as C$0.25. Advantage Lithium Corp. (AAL.V) shares last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 19,615 shares traded.
Advantage Lithium Corp. (AAL.V) Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$43.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.27.
Advantage Lithium Corp. (AAL.V) Company Profile
Advantage Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium properties. The company owns a 75% interest in its flagship asset, Cauchari project located in the northern provinces of Jujuy, Salta, and Catamarca in Argentina. It also has acquired a 100% interest in four projects in Argentina.
