Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $495.23 and last traded at $495.23. 462,574 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,211,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $502.54.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.40.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $536.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $515.85. The company has a market capitalization of $220.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,989. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,989. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at $186,569,166. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,078 shares of company stock worth $16,700,246. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in Adobe by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 266.7% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its stake in Adobe by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

