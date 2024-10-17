Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $621,179,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $663,745,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Adobe by 17.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,857,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,718 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 81.1% in the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,285,596 shares of the software company’s stock worth $648,712,000 after acquiring an additional 575,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 55,496.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 572,645 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $318,127,000 after purchasing an additional 571,615 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $258,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,556,346. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,989. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $258,297.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,556,346. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,078 shares of company stock worth $16,700,246 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 0.7 %

ADBE stock traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $498.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,450. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $536.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $515.85. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The company has a market capitalization of $221.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

