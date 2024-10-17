ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) Price Target Lowered to C$50.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of ADENTRA from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Acumen Capital raised their price target on ADENTRA from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on ADENTRA from C$51.00 to C$52.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of ADENTRA from C$51.50 to C$56.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of ADENTRA from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

TSE:ADEN traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.90. The company had a trading volume of 13,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,326. ADENTRA has a 1 year low of $24.64 and a 1 year high of $45.25. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.20 and a 200 day moving average of $36.17.

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Brian Figgins sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $302,328.00. Insiders own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, and home centers.

