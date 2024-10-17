Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th.
Acuity Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 3.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Acuity Brands to earn $16.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.6%.
Acuity Brands Stock Performance
AYI opened at $305.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $264.08 and its 200-day moving average is $256.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $156.84 and a twelve month high of $312.20.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AYI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $266.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AYI
About Acuity Brands
Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Acuity Brands
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- J.B. Hunt Stock on the Move: Analysts Forecast Big Gains Ahead
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Top 3 ETFs Dominating the Market With Huge Trading Volumes
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Broadcom’s Targeted Upside Just Keeps Getting Better
Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.