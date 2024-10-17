ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF) Short Interest Up 7.7% in September

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the September 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 126.0 days.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Stock Performance

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios stock opened at C$45.00 on Thursday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 12-month low of C$33.95 and a 12-month high of C$45.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.75.

About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain, the United States, Australia, Canada, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company undertakes civil construction activities related to building infrastructure, such as highways, motorways, railways, marine works, airports, residential buildings, and social infrastructures and facilities; data centers, healthcare and educational facilities, airports, sports, and commercial offices; and roads and bridges, dams and water treatment plants, and underground projects.

