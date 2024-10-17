ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF) Short Interest Up 7.7% in September

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the September 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 126.0 days.
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Stock Performance
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios stock opened at C$45.00 on Thursday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 12-month low of C$33.95 and a 12-month high of C$45.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.75.
About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios
