Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SLRN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Acelyrin from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Acelyrin from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Acelyrin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acelyrin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

Get Acelyrin alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SLRN

Acelyrin Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLRN opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.33. Acelyrin has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.93.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Acelyrin will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Acelyrin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acelyrin by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,237,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,103,000 after acquiring an additional 81,633 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acelyrin by 15.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,642,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,471,000 after purchasing an additional 628,528 shares in the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP increased its stake in Acelyrin by 3.5% in the second quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 2,926,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,904,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. StemPoint Capital LP raised its holdings in Acelyrin by 21.7% during the first quarter. StemPoint Capital LP now owns 714,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 127,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,961,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acelyrin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acelyrin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acelyrin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.