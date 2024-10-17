Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director David W. Ruttenberg Sells 25,000 Shares

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $289,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 385,635 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,509.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Accel Entertainment Trading Down 0.2 %

ACEL stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.57. The company had a trading volume of 124,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,855. The stock has a market cap of $968.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.85. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $12.61.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $309.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.24 million. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 4.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accel Entertainment

About Accel Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 31,840.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 268.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Accel Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

