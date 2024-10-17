Acala Token (ACA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.22 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 17th. During the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $62.55 million and $3.22 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0579 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00007678 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,895.36 or 0.99927738 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00013561 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00006828 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006501 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00061302 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,124,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 1,079,999,995 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

