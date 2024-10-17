Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Shares of AKR stock opened at $24.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $24.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.13, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.54.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.30). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $87.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 950.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,682,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,138 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,139,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $18,070,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,848,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,511,000 after buying an additional 388,067 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $5,090,000. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

