Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Short Interest Update

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,220,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the September 15th total of 3,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 86.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 8.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 115,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Up 0.8 %

ACHC opened at $57.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.79. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $87.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -409.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

