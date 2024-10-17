Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2025 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Research analyst Z. Masood now expects that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Acadia Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACHC. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, September 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Acadia Healthcare Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ACHC opened at $57.39 on Thursday. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $87.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -409.93, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.38 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Acadia Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,861,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,065,000 after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,515,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,434,000 after buying an additional 604,070 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 266.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,270,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,339,000 after buying an additional 1,650,040 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,249,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,382,000 after acquiring an additional 77,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3,067.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,090,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,894 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.