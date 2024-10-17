Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $116.10 and last traded at $116.00, with a volume of 6215 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.16.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.72.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,256,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 434.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 264,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,241,000 after buying an additional 214,859 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,244,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 227.9% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 15,346 shares during the period.

