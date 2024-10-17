ABCMETA (META) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $29,839.65

ABCMETA (META) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 17th. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 52.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $29,839.65 and $6.83 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00007681 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,405.45 or 0.99983602 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00013379 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006850 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006447 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00065082 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.0000003 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

