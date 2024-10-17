AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) & Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT) Financial Comparison

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) and Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.2% of AbbVie shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of Nuvectis Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of AbbVie shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of Nuvectis Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AbbVie and Nuvectis Pharma”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AbbVie $55.00 billion 6.10 $4.86 billion $3.37 56.33 Nuvectis Pharma N/A N/A -$22.26 million ($1.41) -4.79

Volatility & Risk

AbbVie has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvectis Pharma. Nuvectis Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AbbVie, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

AbbVie has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvectis Pharma has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for AbbVie and Nuvectis Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AbbVie 0 3 13 1 2.88 Nuvectis Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

AbbVie currently has a consensus target price of $198.69, suggesting a potential upside of 4.66%. Nuvectis Pharma has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 211.11%. Given Nuvectis Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nuvectis Pharma is more favorable than AbbVie.

Profitability

This table compares AbbVie and Nuvectis Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AbbVie 9.71% 203.66% 13.56% Nuvectis Pharma N/A -152.26% -106.23%

Summary

AbbVie beats Nuvectis Pharma on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers. It also provides facial injectables, plastics and regenerative medicine, body contouring, and skincare products; botox therapeutic; Vraylar for depressive disorder; Duopa and Duodopa to treat advanced Parkinson's disease; Ubrelvy for the acute treatment of migraine in adults; and Qulipta for episodic and chronic migraine. In addition, the company offers Ozurdex for eye diseases; Lumigan/Ganfort and Alphagan/Combigan for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure in patients with open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; Restasis to increase tear production; and other eye care products. Further, it provides Mavyret/Maviret to treat chronic hepatitis C virus genotype 1-6 infection; Creon, a pancreatic enzyme therapy; Lupron to treat advanced prostate cancer, endometriosis and central precocious puberty, and patients with anemia caused by uterine fibroids; Linzess/Constella to treat irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic idiopathic constipation; and Synthroid for hypothyroidism. It has collaborations with Calico Life Sciences LLC; REGENXBIO Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; and Genentech, Inc., as well as collaboration with Tentarix Biotherapeutics, LP to develop conditionally-active and multi-specific biologics for oncology and immunology. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois.

About Nuvectis Pharma

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NXP800, a novel small molecule that is in Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma. It is also developing NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase 1a clinical trails that inhibits the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases. It has license agreement with the CRT Pioneer Fund for the NXP800 and any of related derivatives; and the University of Edinburgh for the NXP900 and any of associated derivatives. The company was formerly known as Centry Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. in July 2021. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

