AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Increases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,937 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,693,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,677,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674,372 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20,275.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,205,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,100 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $217,995,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,840,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $468,884,000 after purchasing an additional 493,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 170.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 735,633 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $162,178,000 after acquiring an additional 463,645 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,678.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lowe’s Companies news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,940.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $284.05 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $287.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.28. The firm has a market cap of $161.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.56 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $269.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.42.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

