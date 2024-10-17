AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Has $821,000 Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC reduced its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47,061 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $439,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,915 shares in the company, valued at $15,311,380.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $439,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,915 shares in the company, valued at $15,311,380.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,637.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,500 shares of company stock worth $7,650,465. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen raised Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.62.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $81.68 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.72 and its 200-day moving average is $70.04. The company has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.24%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

