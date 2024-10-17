AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Buys 3,194 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in CSX in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX stock opened at $35.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.19.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

