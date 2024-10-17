AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Acquires 414 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,102 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.1% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Jessup Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Tlwm boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $319.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.81.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $287.51 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.03 and a twelve month high of $293.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.74.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

