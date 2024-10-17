AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Acquires 12,990 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 154.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1,148.5% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 145,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after buying an additional 133,533 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $58.89 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $60.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.27 and a 200-day moving average of $56.70.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

