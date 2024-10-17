AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Acquires 110,317 Shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 180.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,368 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,317 shares during the quarter. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF accounts for 2.8% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $6,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 35.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,850 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at $211,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,489 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Performance

AIQ stock opened at $37.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -220.82 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day moving average is $34.79. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a one year low of $25.39 and a one year high of $38.19.

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

