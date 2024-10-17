A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Sold by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd cut its holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,187 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATEN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A10 Networks Stock Performance
Shares of ATEN opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.92. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $16.46.
A10 Networks Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATEN. StockNews.com raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.
A10 Networks Profile
A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.
