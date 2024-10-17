9,765 Shares in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Purchased by Sensible Money LLC

Sensible Money LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000.
Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Performance
ETHE opened at $22.02 on Thursday. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.50.
About Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH)
