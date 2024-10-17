9,600 Shares in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU) Acquired by Financial Advisors LLC

Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000. Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,128,000 after purchasing an additional 29,733 shares during the period. Highland Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after buying an additional 20,757 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 63.9% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 30,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 11,944 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $653,000. Finally, Quarry Hill Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 237.1% in the second quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 10,196 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,713. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.96. Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $66.50. The company has a market cap of $276.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (AVSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in US companies of all market capitalizations. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSU was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.