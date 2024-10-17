8,649 Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Purchased by Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up 0.5% of Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,008,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,531,000 after purchasing an additional 495,944 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,283.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 379,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 363,482 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 434.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 321,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,398,000 after purchasing an additional 261,132 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,716.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 206,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,720,000 after purchasing an additional 204,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4,833.4% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 165,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,252,000 after purchasing an additional 162,256 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.25. 43,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,977. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.13 and a 200-day moving average of $112.22. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.46 and a one year high of $119.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

