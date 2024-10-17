602 Shares in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Bought by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 93,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 48,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gentry Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,034,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.81. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $60.16.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

