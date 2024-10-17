55,205 Shares in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Purchased by Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 55,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,000. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,769,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,619,000 after purchasing an additional 125,091 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 14,689 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 292.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,531,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,079,000 after buying an additional 1,885,435 shares during the period.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.32. 163,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $37.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.47.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1383 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

