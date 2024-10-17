505 Shares in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Bought by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of URTH. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 31.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI World ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA URTH opened at $157.61 on Thursday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1 year low of $114.70 and a 1 year high of $158.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.12 and its 200-day moving average is $148.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

