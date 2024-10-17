3i Group (LON:III) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,411.50 ($44.55) and last traded at GBX 3,393 ($44.31), with a volume of 2952699 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,326 ($43.43).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

III has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.62) target price on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded 3i Group to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,246 ($42.39) to GBX 3,192 ($41.68) in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,148 ($41.11).

Get 3i Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on III

3i Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Insider Transactions at 3i Group

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,191.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,029.18. The firm has a market cap of £32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 843.32, a P/E/G ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20.

In related news, insider Peter McKellar bought 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,113 ($40.65) per share, for a total transaction of £16,872.46 ($22,032.46). Insiders have purchased a total of 551 shares of company stock worth $1,716,495 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

3i Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.