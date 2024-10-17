30,025 Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Bought by Paragon Capital Management Inc.

Paragon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,000. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for about 1.3% of Paragon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADM. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $347,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth about $974,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADM shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.62.

ADM opened at $58.29 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,810. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,348 shares of company stock worth $13,296,833 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

