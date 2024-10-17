23965 (AF.TO) (TSE:AF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of 23965 (AF.TO) (TSE:AF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$15.98. 23965 (AF.TO) shares last traded at C$15.98, with a volume of 200 shares.
23965 (AF.TO) Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.98.
About 23965 (AF.TO)
AlarmForce Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which provides security solutions. The Company provides home protection and personal monitoring services, including security alarm monitoring, personal emergency response monitoring, video surveillance, home automation and related services to subscribers.
