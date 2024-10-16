ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Short Interest Update

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 280,600 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the September 15th total of 210,200 shares. Approximately 15.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 205,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZW Data Action Technologies stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.98. 33,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,618. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.55. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $5.04.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.42 million for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 18.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

Further Reading

