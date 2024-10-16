ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Short Interest Up 31.6% in September

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,420,000 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the September 15th total of 13,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter worth $45,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $25.20 to $26.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Macquarie downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.03.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

NYSE:ZTO traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,536,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568,498. ZTO Express has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of -0.10.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio is 47.89%.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

