Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $1,825,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.84. The stock had a trading volume of 713,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,101. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.58. The company has a market capitalization of $87.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Argus raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.44.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

