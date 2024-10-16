zkSync Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $48.96 Million (ZK)

zkSync (ZK) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. zkSync has a total market capitalization of $472.22 million and $48.96 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last day. One zkSync token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, zkSync has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

zkSync Profile

zkSync’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,675,000,000 tokens. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync. zkSync’s official message board is blog.matter-labs.io. zkSync’s official website is zksync.io.

zkSync Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKsync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the zkSync Era platform. ZKsync has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 3,675,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of ZKsync is 0.13282702 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 178 active market(s) with $61,199,522.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade zkSync should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase zkSync using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

